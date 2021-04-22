JVP to defy May Day ban

The JVP will celebrate May Day, JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said yesterday (21). He said the Government has made the decision to cancel May Day Rallies based on political issues rather than health reasons.

For now, Dissanayake said the JVP has decided to celebrate May Day, despite the Army Commander’s statement that all May Day rallies will be cancelled.

He added that the idea that all party leaders agreed to cancel May Day rallies was false and said the JVP had not agreed to such a decision.

There is still time for May Day, Dissanayake said and there is time to change their decisions depending on the state of the pandemic in the country. However, he said for now, the JVP has decided to have their celebrations.

He said last year the JVP cancelled their May Day celebrations due to COVID-19. However, Dissanayake said now the country has opened up despite COVID-19 and many other public gatherings have taken place, including the President’s Gama Samaga Pilisandarak programme.

JVP member Sunil Handunnetti said on Tuesday (20) that the meeting was called to determine the health regulations surrounding the May Day Rallies. However, the decision made at the meeting was to cancel all rallies.

It is clear that this decision was made because of the political pressure the Government itself is facing and the fact that they are unable to organise their own May Day rally, Handunnetti said.

He pointed out that SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena has said that the SLFP will host their own rally, causing a problem for the Government. In addition, Handunnetti said the Government is facing pressure as a result of the country’s poor economic condition.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Treshan Fernando)