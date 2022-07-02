Kandakadu Unrest: Four military personnel arrested over inmate’s death

Two Air Force Sergeants, an Army Staff Sergeant and an Army Sergeant were arrested in connection with the death of an inmate on 29th June at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre in Polonnaruwa.

The arrested suspects served as support counsellors at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre.

Late into the night of June 28, a group of inmates had resorted to unruly behaviour following the death of an inmate detained at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre. The tense situation that ensued within the premises continued until the next morning (June 29).

At around 8:00 AM on June 29, 679 inmates breached the two main entrance gates and escaped from the facility.

Based on the statements received from the four arrested suspects, Police said that they found an electric wire and two bamboo sticks which were said to have been used to attack the inmate.

The police said that the arrested suspects will be produced to the Polonnaruwa Magistrate Court today (July 02).

Meanwhile, the dead inmate’s body has been identified by his younger brother and friends, while the post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on the 5th.

The police said that 679 inmates who had escaped from the rehabilitation centre were arrested and were then presented to Court.

Out of the 997 inmates held in the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre, 272 are currently in custody and the Police mentioned that investigations are underway to arrest another 44 inmates.

Police have also requested the public to contact the Welikanda Police Station OIC via 0718 591 235 for any information about the escapees.