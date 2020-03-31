A large number of organizations and individual donors are contributing funds to strengthen the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established this Fund on March 23 to strengthen the mitigation activities aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 virus in the country and related social welfare programmes.

Creating the Fund, President Rajapaksa donated Rs. 100 million from the President’s Fund.

Sri Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) Trust Fund and Malwatta and Asgiriya Chapters donated Rs. 20 million to COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

At present the Fund has received donations worth Rs. 140 million including the contributions from Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association Rs.2.5 million, Presidential Secretariat Rs 2 lakh, Sri Lanka Engineering Service Association Rs.6.5 million, Ananda College Old Boy’s Association, Colombo Rs. 2.5 million, Organisation of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka Rs. 1 million, Association of Public Service Engineers Rs. 3 million, State Engineering Corporation of Sri Lanka Rs. 1 million and cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan Rs. 5 million.

A special account had been opened at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon under the account number of 85737373. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

The management of the Healthcare and Social Security Fund will be entrusted to a highly qualified panel of professionals in the fields of administration, finance and banking sectors. The panel will comprise secretaries to the Ministries, Director General of Health Services and audit and banking experts.

Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara emphasized that this would be an opportunity for the local and foreign companies to make their contributions towards this humanitarian mission.

