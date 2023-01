The price of Litro domestic cylinders will be reduced tomorrow (January 05).

Chairman of Litro Gas Muditha Peiris said accordingly the price of a 12.5kg Litro domestic cylinder will be reduced by between Rs. 200 and Rs. 300.

Accordingly, the exact figures will be announced tomorrow (January 05).

Litro Chairman Peiris noted that the prices are being revised based on the pricing formula introduced by the government.