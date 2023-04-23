Main suspect over brutal murder of five in Delft Island arrested

The Delft Police arrested the main suspect in the brutal killing of five persons in a house in the Delft Island in Jaffna, last night (April 22).

Police said the 51-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday night (April 22) at a house in the Punkudutivu area.

Police also recovered three gold necklaces, two pairs of gold bangles, eight rings, one pair of earrings, a gold pendant and two mobile phones in the possession of the suspect.

The suspect had reportedly returned to the country after living in Germany for about 20 years.

Five persons were found hacked to death in a house in the Delft Island in Jaffna on Saturday morning (April 22).

Accordingly, three females and two males were found brutally hacked to death, while another female was admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital after sustaining serious cut injuries.

The injured woman has also been identified to have returned to Sri Lanka from abroad.

Police mentioned that all the victims were adults and that it was revealed in the investigations that they all were relatives.