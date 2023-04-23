Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals top 400,000 mark in 2023

The tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka from January to April 20, 2023 have topped the 400,000 mark, indicating the island nation’s tourism industry is firmly on the path of recovery.

For the period April 01 – 20 a total of 69,799 tourists had entered Sri Lanka, Provisional data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed.

The number of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka from January to April 20, 2023 were 405,478 with the arrival of 335,679 tourists in the first three months.

The majority of the tourist arrivals this month were from India and Russia.

Accordingly, a total of 11,670 tourists have arrived in the country from India while the number of tourists who arrived from Russia is 10,593.