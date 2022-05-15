Maithripala informs Ranil, SLFP will support correct decision by Government to resolve economic crisis

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says it would support all correct decisions taken by the government to resolve the current economic crisis in the country, party’s chairman Maithripala Sirisena says.

The former President Maithripala Sirisena stated this in a letter directed to new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 15).

A meeting between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to be held tomorrow morning (May 16).

So far the SLPP and SLFP have pledged support to Wickremesinghe with political sources saying discussions were also ongoing with the 11 party alliance members and opposition political groups.