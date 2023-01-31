Maithripala Sirisena apologises to Victims of Easter Sunday Attacks

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena apologised to the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks which happened during his administration, adding that he was unaware of the attacks.

Speaking to reporters in Colombo, Former President further said “The ruling does not say that I have committed an offence, but that the President is also accountable for the offences committed by the officers appointed by the President. That is my connection to the case.”

Related Articles: