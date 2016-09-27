Sep 27 2016 September 27, 2016 September 27, 2016 10Comments by Administrator

Most expensive car imported to Sri Lanka so far

Rolls Royce super luxury car

Recording the most expensive car imported to Sri Lanka, a leading businessman has imported a Rolls Royce super luxury car, worth over Rs. 158 million, customs sources said.

They said a private company in Sangharaja Mawatha, Colombo had imported the car – Rolls Royce Wraith- and removed it yesterday after paying Rs. 93 million as duty to the Sri Lanka Customs.

The 2.4 tonne super luxury car has two-door and is made by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of Goodwood, England.

