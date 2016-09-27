Most expensive car imported to Sri Lanka so far

Recording the most expensive car imported to Sri Lanka, a leading businessman has imported a Rolls Royce super luxury car, worth over Rs. 158 million, customs sources said.

They said a private company in Sangharaja Mawatha, Colombo had imported the car – Rolls Royce Wraith- and removed it yesterday after paying Rs. 93 million as duty to the Sri Lanka Customs.

The 2.4 tonne super luxury car has two-door and is made by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of Goodwood, England.

(Daily Mirror)