A police constable of the Ministers’ Security Division (MSD) has been injured after being assaulted by a son of a parliamentarian.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson the assault has been carried out by the elder son of Puttalam District UNP MP Shantha Abeysekara.

The assaulted officer has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The police are carrying out further investigations on the matter.

(Source: Ada Derana)