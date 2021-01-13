MPs must know their limits – Chamal
Irrigation Minister and Defence, Home Affairs and Disaster Management State Minister and former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa said that it is very important for Members of Parliament to understand their responsibilities, duties and limitations.
He said Ranjan Ramanayake has been imprisoned for going beyond his limits. He said that in his Parliamentary career of over 35 years, he had never interfered in the affairs of the Judiciary and that such offences should be punished.
He was speaking to the media after a meeting of the Rural Infrastructure Development Committee held at the Kandy District Secretariat yesterday (12). He also said that being a Member of Parliament is not a licence to insult the Judiciary.
He pointed out that on a prior occasion MP S.B. Dissanayake had also been imprisoned for Contempt of Court.
(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansa)
Hon. Minister’s comments is not very convincing to ord law abiding public ! Instead, public prefers that law-makers in parliament to have serious discussions /debates & reforms on laws as how to respect judiciary with freedom of speech & limits on punishments. If some law-makers are ignorant about the laws they make, and violate it later, then they could be rehabilitated by giving a light punishment with a warning to rectify his mistake quickly and offer a public apology ? This will suffice !