MPs must know their limits – Chamal

Irrigation Minister and Defence, Home Affairs and Disaster Management State Minister and former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa said that it is very important for Members of Parliament to understand their responsibilities, duties and limitations.

He said Ranjan Ramanayake has been imprisoned for going beyond his limits. He said that in his Parliamentary career of over 35 years, he had never interfered in the affairs of the Judiciary and that such offences should be punished.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting of the Rural Infrastructure Development Committee held at the Kandy District Secretariat yesterday (12). He also said that being a Member of Parliament is not a licence to insult the Judiciary.

He pointed out that on a prior occasion MP S.B. Dissanayake had also been imprisoned for Contempt of Court.

