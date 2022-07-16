National Fuel Pass introduced in Sri Lanka

The National Fuel Pass has been introduced in Sri Lanka today (July 16) by the Power and Energy Ministry of Sri Lanka.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera explained that the fuel pass will enable each vehicle to purchase a guaranteed quota of fuel once a week.

Accordingly, only one vehicle can be registered under one National Identity Card (NIC).

A QR code will be allocated for each NIC number, once Vehicle Chassis number and details are verified.

The National Fuel Pass has been introduced by the Power and Energy Ministry with technical support of the Institute of Communication and Information Technology (ICTA).

The Minister noted that the public can obtain fuel twice a week according to the last digit of the number plate, using the QR code assigned to them.

Number plates ending with 0, 1, or 2: Mondays and Thursdays

Number plates ending with 3, 4, or 5: Tuesdays and Fridays

Number plates ending with 6, 7, 8, or 9: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

The QR code can be kept as a screenshot on one’s mobile phone. Those who do not possess a smartphone can keep a printout of the QR code with them.

The Ministry is going to announce the date of implementation of this program in the near future, and from today (July 16) you can register for it through the website http://fuelpass.gov.lk