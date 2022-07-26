National Fuel Pass: users able to use revenue licence to register from Friday (July 29)

People who cannot register for the National Fuel Pass with the chassis number will be able to register with the revenue licence beginning Friday (July 29), the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He added that users of 49CC bikes will have to register with the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in order to obtain their licences to register for the National Fuel Pass.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera requested all three-wheeler owners, garden equipment, generators and other equipment that need fuel, to get registered with their respective area Police stations and Divisional Secretariats to obtain fuel from their registered fuel station.

Minister Wijesekera today requested all three-wheeler users to register their vehicles at their respective area police stations and to get one filling station nominated for refuelling before July 31.

He said three-wheelers will only be allowed to obtain fuel from their registered fuel station from August 1.