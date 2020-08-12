The swearing-in ceremony for new 28 Cabinet ministers and 40 State Ministers commenced in Kandy at the Old King’s Court a short while ago, in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The chairmen of District Coordinating Committee to 23 administrative districts were handed over their letters of appointment.

The newly appointed chairmen of District Coordinating Committee are as follows:

Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep Withana Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara Matale – Nalaka Bandara Nuwara Eliya – S.B. Dissanayake Galle – Sampath Atukorale Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka Hambantota – Upul Galappatti Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda Trincomalee – Kapila Atukorale Kurunegala – Gunapala Rathnasekara Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Atukorale Badulla – Sudarshana Denipitiya Monaragala – Kumarasiri Ratnayake Ratnpaura – Akila Ellawala Kegalle – Rajika Wickremesinghe Vavuniya – L. Dileepan Mannar and Mullaitivu – Kader Masthan Ampara – D. Weerasinghe

Cabinet of Ministers

Minister of Defence – President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Minister of Finance – Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Minister of Urban Development & Housing – Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs – Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Minister of Education – Prof. G.L. Peiris Minister of Health – Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi Minister of Labour – Nimal Siripala de Silva Minister of Foreign Affairs – Dinesh Gunawardena Minister of Transport – Gamini Lokuge Minister of Trade – Bandula Gunawardana Minister of Wild-life and Forest Conservation – C.B. Ratnayake Minister of Public Services, Provincial Council & Local Government – Janaka Bandara Tennakoon Minister of Fisheries – Douglas Devananda Minister of Mass Media – Keheliya Rambukwella Minister of Irrigation – Chamal Rajapaksa Minister of Power – Dullas Alahapperuma Minister of Highways – Johnston Fernando Minister of Industries – Wimal Weerawansa Minister of Environment – Mahinda Amaraweera Minister of Land – S.M. Chandrasena Minister of Water Supply – Vasudeva Nanayakkara Minister of Energy – Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila Minister of Plantation – Ramesh Pathirana Minister of Tourism – Prasanna Ranatunga Minister of Port and Shipping – Rohitha Abeygunawardena Minister of Youth & Sports – Namal Rajapaksa Minister of Justice – PC Ali Sabry Minister of Agriculture – Mahindananda Aluthgamage

State Ministers

Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Internal Security, Home Affairs & Disaster Management Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotions and Market Diversification Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Solar, Wind, Hydropower Generation Project Development Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Batik, Handloom, Textiles and Local Apparel Production Lasantha Alagiyawanna – State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Sudarshani fernandopulle – State Minister of Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Shehan Semasinghe – Samurdhi, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development Vidura Wickramanayake – National Heritage, Performing Arts and Folk Art Promotion Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyra and Rubber Crop Promotion & Related Export Diversification Nimal Lanza – State Minister of Rural roads and Infrastructure Jayantha Samaraweera – State Minister of Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boats and Shipping Industries Development Roshan Ranasinghe – State Minister of Land Management Affairs, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development State Minister Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Development of Rural and Regional Water Network Sarath Weerasekara – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Rural Paddy Fields and Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development Piyal Nishantha – State Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Services Kanaka Herath – State Minister of Tea Estate Plantation Crops and Tea Export Promotion Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Cane, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industry D.V. Chanaka – State Minister of Aviation Services and Development of Export Zones Tharaka Balasuriya – Regional Cooperation Indika Anuruddha – Rural Housing and Construction Mohan de Silva – State Minister of Regulation of Fertilizer Production and Supply, Use of Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticides S. Viyalendran – State Minister of Professional Development in Postal Services and Media Thenuka Vidanagamage – State Minister of Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of Promotion of Indigenous Medicine, Development of Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Kanchana Wijesekara – State Minister of Fisheries, Freshwater, Fish, Multi-Day Fisheries and Fish Exports Wimalaweera Dissanayake – State Minister of Wildlife Conservation, Re-responsibility of Forest Resources D.B. Herath – State Minister of Livestock Farm Promotion and Dairy related Industries Shasheendra Rajapaksa – State Minister of Paddy and Grain, Carbonic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions, Potatoes growth Promotion, Seed Production and High-tech Agriculture Nalakda Godahewa – Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitisation Jeevan Thondaman – State Minister of Estate Houses and Community Infrastructure Seetha Arambepola – State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation Channa Jayasumana – State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation Ajith Nivard Cabraal – State Minister of Finance and Capital Market and State Enterprise Vijitha Berugoda – State Minister of Dhamma Schools, Bikkhu Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities Janaka Wakkumbura – State Minister of Development of Small Plantation Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Dilum Amunugama – State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Railway Carriages and Motor Industries Lohan Ratwatte – State Ministry of Gem and Jewelry Industries Siripala Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli Irrigation canals and settlement infrastructure