Nothing to crow about in Easter Attack Commission Report – Ranil

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said that the report of the Presidential Commission on Easter Sunday attacks is a mere a white paper similar to the manifesto of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Wickremesinghe added that the Commission report has not mentioned how he gave leadership to the security agencies on that fateful day to prevent a possible second wave of attacks.

He said that he gave instructions to the security apparatus to prevent a possible next wave of attacks. Addressing Party seniors, Wickremesinghe asked whether the Commission Report had implied to deprive the special status for Buddhism in the Constitution by implementing the One Country and One Law concept.

“Nobody spoke about the imminent attacks at the Security Council meeting that was held on April 9, 2019 and nobody was talking about such information either,”he said.

Meanwhile UNP Seniors have stressed that former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should be in Parliament to speak on Cabinet papers and agreements of the previous government.

They said that Wickremesinghe who has a vast knowledge on Parliamentary traditions should be in Parliament to negate the vicious campaigns within the House against the Party.

(Source: Daily News – By Shiromi Abeysinghe)