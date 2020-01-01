The UNP says that TNA leader R.Sampanthan was given an official house and two vehicles, in his capacity as Opposition and leader of the majority of Tamils.

Palitha Range Bandara MP, addressing the media at Srikotha yeserday, said that the Sirisena-Wickremesinghe government had on the request of the TNA, provided Sampanthan with a house and two vehicles, which had been approved by the then Cabinet of Ministers.

Sampanthan was also the leader of the TNA, which represented a majority of Tamils in the country, Bandara pointed out.

The crying need was to unite all communities in the post war era, which the 2010-2014 Rajapaksa government had failed to do. That government had also allowed Sinhala extremists to run riot, he added.

(Source: the Island – By Zacki Jabbar)