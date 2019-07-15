The Colombo District leader of National Thowheed Jama’ath Mohamed Fawaz has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

After the consideration on a letter submitted by the Attorney General saying there is no objection for granting bail to the suspect according to the investigations done up to now, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne has ordered to grant bail for the suspect.

The suspect was arrested by the Western Province Intelligence Division of the police at Keselwatta on April 29.