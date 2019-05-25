Minister John Amaratunga says only a small number of suspects with links to the terrorists that carried out the Easter Sunday bombings are yet to be arrested.

Speaking at an event in Galewala the Minister said the group will be wiped out before long.

Minister Amaratunga noted the Security forces, Police and intelligence units have arrested all those involved in the incidents, adding some had died in clashes.

He noted a few persons who had supported the terrorists discreetly and have not been apprehended yet, will be arrested very soon.

The Minister expressed his belief that the dangerous terrorist group, IS, will be wiped out swiftly and completely.

(Source: News Radio)