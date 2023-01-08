Operation on first generator of Norochcholai power plant resumes

Generator one of the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant has been added to the National Grid last night, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

The first generator was shut down by the CEB on December 23, 2022 due to maintenance work and a shortage of coal stocks.

However, the CEB now says that this generation unit can resume operations at full capacity as the power plant is receiving the required stocks of coal.

It is learnt that two coal shipments of 60,000 MT each have reached the island this month and one shipment is currently being unloaded.