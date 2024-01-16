Opportune moment for investing in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy sector has arrived – President

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe highlighted the present as an opportune moment for investing in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy sector.

President Wickremesinghe is confident that such investments can lead to significant benefits for both stakeholders and consumers in the coming decades.

The President also underscored that investors venturing into this sector can anticipate a comprehensive and unwavering policy framework in the realm of renewable energy.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made these remarks during his address at the “Green Technology Forum” convened on January 15 in Davos, Switzerland. The event was coordinated by the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking on the theme “Paving the way to an energy secure Sri Lanka,” President Ranil Wickremesinghe highlighted the substantial potential of Sri Lanka’s renewable energy sector. He further outlined the government’s initiatives over the past two years to establish an investment-friendly environment in the renewable energy sector.

Emphasizing Sri Lanka’s dedication to addressing climate change, President Ranil Wickremesinghe elaborated on various measures, including the “Tropical Belt Initiative,” presented at the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s commitment to sustainable and green development, the President emphasized the nation’s ambitious plans and determination to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe underscored the pivotal role of the rapid renewable energy plan, describing it as a key component of Sri Lanka’s comprehensive efforts towards sustainable development and a crucial step in ensuring energy security.