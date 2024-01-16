New date announced for Exam of G.C.E. Advanced Level 2023 Agricultural Science subject

Posted by Editor on January 16, 2024 - 10:00 pm

The Department of Examinations in Sri Lanka has announced a new examination date for Agricultural Science subject of 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, after invalidating the previous question papers.

According to the Department of Examination, question paper 1 of Agricultural Science subject of 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination was also canceled after finding it was leaked on social media before the exam date.

On January 12, 2024 the Department of Examinations decided to cancel the question paper 2 of the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination’s Agricultural Science subject, due to reports that several questions of the paper 2 had been leaked on social media before the exam date.

Accordingly, the Department of Examination said that both question papers have now been invalidated with immediate effect, and the new exam date and time are as follows:

Date: February 01, 2024

Time:

08:30 AM to 11:40 AM – Paper 1

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM – Paper 2

The Department further said that the admission card for school applicants for this exam will be sent to the respective school principals, while admission cards for private applicants will be mailed to them.

Related Articles: