A Pakistani national has been arrested with over 2 kilograms of heroin at a hotel in Kollupitiya.

The 48-year-old suspect was arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the Special Task Force (STF) last evening.

The foreigner was arrested after 2.085 kg of heroin was found in his possession.

The estimated value of the drug haul is yet to be revealed.

