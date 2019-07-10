The debate on the No-Confidence Motion (NCM) against the government commenced in parliament, a short while ago.

The NCM was submitted by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) against the government on May 21 calling for a Vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister, Cabinet and Government.

It states that they had failed to take proper action despite the fact that proper information had been made available regarding suicide terrorist attacks that occurred in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa areas on Easter Sunday which fell on 21st April 2019.

The United National Party (UNP) has stated that they would work to defeat the no-confidence motion.