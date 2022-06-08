Patali Champika Ranawaka to function as independent MP in Parliament

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Patali Champika Ranawaka informed Parliament that he will function as an independent MP in Parliament from today (June 08).

Delivering a special statement in the parliament this morning, the lawmaker said he has conveyed his decision to the Opposition Leader and SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa in writing.

He further said however, he would not accept any ministerial portfolios.