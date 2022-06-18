Permits of three fuel trucks suspended for illegally unloading fuel

Licences of three fuel trucks have been suspended with immediate effect, Minister of Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The Minister said the suspension was enforced by Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC (LIOC) pending further investigations into three Incidents reported on social media pertaining to illegally unloading fuel.

Several videos circulated on social media showed several bowsers illegally unloading fuel, despite the ban on sale of fuel in cans, containers and bottles.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the lawmaker thanked those who brought these illegal activities to the notice of the authorities.

License of 3 Fuel trucks have been suspended immediately by CEYPETCO and LIOC pending further investigations in to the 3 Incidents reported on social media on fuel transport trucks illegally unloading fuel. I Thank everyone who brought the illegal activities to our notice. — Kanchana Wijesekera (@kanchana_wij) June 18, 2022