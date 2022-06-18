Suspect shot dead during drug raid in Neluwa

A 30-year-old person was killed when a firearm of a police officer was discharged during a drug raid in Neluwa, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

He said a group of Neluwa police officers raided a house in Medagama, Neluwa, following a tip-off that a group of people were engaged in drug trafficking in an abandoned house.

During the raid, a suspect who had tried to grab the firearm of a police officer had been shot when the weapon had fired, police said.

SSP Thalduwa said the injured suspect, who is a resident of Morawaka, had died after admission to the Neluwa Hospital.

Three other suspects who were at the scene have fled and Neluwa Police are conducting investigations to arrest them.

The Senior DIG of the Southern Province has directed a Superintendent of Police to conduct further investigation into the incident.