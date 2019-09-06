Prime Minister and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed top leaders of his party and the United National Front to get ready for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election and focus on winning it by giving priority to it over yet to be declared presidential election.

The PM gave those instructions soon after his return from two-day visit to the Maldives.

The Prime Minister, while he was in the Maldives, contacted Minister of Internal and Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Vajira Abeywardena and discussed with him the measures to be taken in view of the forthcoming PS election.

The Premier after his return from the Maldives spoke to Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms, Gayantha Karunathilaka, who is also the party organizer for Bentara- Elpitiya electorate.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also had discussions with party chairman Minister Kabir Hashim and party General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam the scheduled Elpitiya PS election.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)