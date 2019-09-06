PM orders UNP to concentrate on winning Elpitiya PS poll before thinking of presidential election
Prime Minister and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed top leaders of his party and the United National Front to get ready for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election and focus on winning it by giving priority to it over yet to be declared presidential election.
The PM gave those instructions soon after his return from two-day visit to the Maldives.
The Prime Minister, while he was in the Maldives, contacted Minister of Internal and Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Vajira Abeywardena and discussed with him the measures to be taken in view of the forthcoming PS election.
The Premier after his return from the Maldives spoke to Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms, Gayantha Karunathilaka, who is also the party organizer for Bentara- Elpitiya electorate.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also had discussions with party chairman Minister Kabir Hashim and party General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam the scheduled Elpitiya PS election.
(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)
quite right
Dear Ranil,
Tha***iya Kabir will not support the UNP, please sack him and replace him with Fowzie or Fonseka.
Son of RP has already turned down offer to lead the Elpitiya campaign; he is a egoistic dumb head.
Vajira A and Gayantha K are good persons.
Best bet, Ranil, handover the campaign to Navin Dissanayake, who shows maturity in Son of RP’s idiotic issues.
Also, Ruwan W, he has shown maturity too.