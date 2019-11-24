The Sri Lanka Police launched an islandwide environment protection campaign today (24) at the Independence Square, with the restructuring of the Police Environmental Protection Division.

Police spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said this program was launched under the supervision of President Gotabhaya Rajapakse.

Community Police Committees are set to carry out awareness programmes pertaining to environmental protection across the island.

Legal provisions in this regard have also been discussed at length today.

Police spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said officers attached to Environment Units continue to investigate acts which are harmful to the environment and coordinate with local authorities to take measures to prevent such harmful incidents.

He noted officers will also monitor purification activities carried out by relevant organizations.



