Police have urged the general public to bring and use their own pen when entering any place of business, so they could safely record their details in the log book at the entrance.

Acting Police Media Spokesman Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana said all places of business are recording the personal details of their customers in a log book at present.

He pointed out that carrying one’s own pen would make the registration process safer and more hygienic for all, adding Intelligence Officers are monitoring safeguards introduced by businesses and offices to prevent the spread of the virus.

The DIG stressed it remains mandatory that all individuals record their contact details as required.

(Source: News Radio)