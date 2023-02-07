President accepts Election Commision member Charles’ resignation

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has accepted the letter of resignation tendered by Member of the Election Commission P.S.M. Charles, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Accordingly, Charles was notified of this decision by the President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake.

On January 25, 2023, it was reported that Charles had forwarded her letter of resignation to the President, following which, three days later, on January 28, the Commission noted that they are yet to receive any such letter.