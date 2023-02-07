Two Emergency telephone numbers to inquire about Sri Lankans in Turkey

Two Emergency telephone numbers have been set up by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara to inquire about or provide information on the Sri Lankans living in Turkey where two powerful earthquakes and a multitude of aftershocks killed more than 4,300 people.

Accordingly, the following numbers have been introduced for this purpose: 00903124271032 / 00905344569498

Approximately 270 Sri Lankans are living in Turkey, 14 Sri Lankans recognized as were living in earthquake-hit Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep and Adana areas, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Turkey Hasanthi Dissanayake said.

She said 13 Sri Lankans are reported to be safe and one Sri Lankan female is reported missing.

More than 4,300 people were killed and 15,000 injured in Turkey and over the border in Syria when the quake struck in the early hours of Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the toll may rise dramatically as rescuers find more victims.