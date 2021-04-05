President decides to ban import of palm oil with immediate effect

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered the importation of Palm Oil into Sri Lanka to be banned with immediate effect.

Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara informed the Department of Imports and Exports Control to issue the respective gazette. Also, the stock of already imported palm oil will not be released to the market.

Concurrently, the cultivation of oil palm (Katu Pol) will be completely banned and the government is planning for the total eradication of palm oil consumption in Sri Lanka, President’s Media Division stated.