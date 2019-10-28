President’s Office categorically refutes baseless and inaccurate allegations made by JVP Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath that Rs. 8000 million had been allocated for the personal use of the President in the future.

Media reports quoting the MP who held a press briefing on 25th October stated that further Rs. 2400 million had been allocated for the President through a Vote on Account.

The President’s Office emphasized that no funds had been allocated for the personal use of any former or current Presidents and the allocated money will be utilized for the activities of the President’s Office.

A major share of the Expenditure Head of the President had been spent on Presidential Task Forces which are currently underway and several other development activities.

In this context, while rejecting such malicious allegations the President’s Office wishes to state that no funds had been allocated for the personal use of the President.

(President’s Media)