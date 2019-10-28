Prime Minister appreciates President Trump, U.S.Army destroying ISIS leader
Posted in Local News
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday expressed his happiness on the great blow which the ISIS suffered with the killing of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the U.S. security forces for their efforts to eradicate global terrorism.
The Prime Minister made this remark shortly after President Trump confirmed the killing of ISIS earlier yesterday.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)
