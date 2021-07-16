President instructs officials to launch mobile vaccination service for physically challenged

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today instructed officials to launch a mobile vaccination service for those who are suffering from illnesses and unable to leave their homes.

The COVID-19 vaccination process has been expedited at district level throughout the country. However, vaccination of the people who are sick and unable to leave homes has become an obstacle.

The President emphasized the need to expedite the mobile vaccination programme with the assistance of the Medical Officers and the Public Health Inspectors or by obtaining information through special telephone numbers.

The President expressed these views at a meeting with the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (16) on the vaccination drive and future operations.

The COVID-19 Committee revealed that a higher percentage of COVID-19 patients identified in the last few days have not received the vaccine and the deaths were of those who have not been vaccinated.

Therefore, the President pointed out the need to make people aware of the importance of vaccination and to get them involved in the vaccination programme.

Ministers Prasanna Ranatunga and Rohitha Abeygunawardena pointed out that all persons over the age of 30 in the Gampaha and Kalutara districts can be vaccinated within the next four days.

The vaccination of persons from the investment promotion sector and tourism industry is 90% completed. Therefore, Minister Namal Rajapaksa said there is a significant revival in these fields.

The President instructed that those who are employed in any field should be given the opportunity to get the vaccine easily from any vaccination centre.

State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health Sisira Jayakody stated that COVID-19 patients were successfully treated at Ayurvedic Centres.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana highlighted that no one who had been treated at Ayurvedic centres had succumbed and that special research should be carried out into their speedy recovery.

The President pointed out the need to direct the students and teachers to use local indigenous medicines to boost immunity after recommencing schools.

Ministers Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Keheliya Rambukwella, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Namal Rajapaksa, Prasanna Ranatunga, State Ministers Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Dilum Amunugama, Sisira Jayakody and Prof. Channa Jayasumana, MP Madhura Withanage, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General (rtd) Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Commanders of the Tri Forces, Inspector General of Police and heads of health sector were present at the meeting.

(Source: Daily News)