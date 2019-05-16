A total of 762 prisoners would be released on presidential pardon in view of the Vesak Poya which falls on Saturday, the Justice and Prison Reforms Ministry said today.

736 male and 26 female prison inmates will accordingly be released on Presidential Pardon.

“Prisoners from some 30 prisons, including 117 from Welikada Prison, 62 from Pallekelle Prison, 55 from Mahara Prison, 50 from Anuradhapura Prison and 53 from Pallansena Prison will be given presidential pardon,” the ministry said.

It said the pardon will be given according to the 34 clause of the Constitution and that 762 is the largest number of prisoners ever to be released on a presidential pardon.

“Those who are in prison for committing minor crimes will be released.

However, those who have imprisoned for rape, child abuse, murders and possession and use of drugs will not be subject to Presidential Pardon.