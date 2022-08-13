Price of an egg to hit Rs.70 in Sri Lanka

Broiler chicken and egg prices in Sri Lanka will rise further due to the shortage of dollars and the current economic crisis, manufacturers say.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo yesterday (August 12), All Island Poultry Association President Ajith Gunasekara said since they cannot meet the current demand, the price of an egg will rise to Rs.70 and a kilogram of chicken can go up around Rs.1,600 to Rs.1,700.

Ajith Gunasekara said that the manufacturers are facing difficulties due to the shortage of dollars and the current economic crisis.

He said about $40 million per month is needed to import animal feed.

Gunasekara said that if they get locally produced corn stocks, the cost of production will be significantly reduced.

Ajith Gunasekara said that there is a huge demand for chicken and eggs and if measures are not taken to meet the demand, the prices will increase.