Price of wheat flour increased

Prima Ceylon (Pvt) Limited and Serendib Flour Mills (Pvt) Ltd have decided to increase the price of wheat flour by Rs. 38 with immediate effect.

The price revision comes into effect today (March 11).

Accordingly, dealers said a kilo of wheat flour which was initially sold at Rs. 120, will increase to Rs. 160 under the new price revision.

An official with the Prima Company said the depreciation of the US dollar and rising fuel prices have pushed wheat flour prices to increase.