Prices of airline tickets issued in Sri Lanka increased by 27% from today

Prices of all airline tickets issued from Sri Lanka have been increased by 27% from today due to the depreciation of the Sri Lanka Rupee against US Dollar, The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAA) announced today (March 11).

According to the CAA chairman, the prices of airline tickets would go up by 27% with effect from today (March 11).

The rate of exchange for one US dollar increased to LKR 259.99 from the previously traded amount of LKR 203.66.