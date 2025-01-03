Prime Minister calls for collective effort to transform Sri Lanka in 2025

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has urged public servants to make 2025 a year of fulfilling the aspirations of Sri Lankan people by adhering to their pledges.

She highlighted the importance of collective effort in building the nation, during the inauguration of the new year at the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education.

The event also included the participation of the Vocational Education Division and the University Grants Commission. During her visit, the Prime Minister toured various units of the ministry premises and discussed challenges faced by officials in their duties.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Amarasuriya stated, “Building a country cannot be accomplished solely by a government, party, or political authority. It requires the involvement of all citizens and sectors of society.”

She emphasized the unique responsibility of public servants in serving the people and highlighted the importance of the Clean Sri Lanka initiative.

“This program goes beyond environmental cleanliness, it is about transforming societal attitudes. The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education plays a pivotal role in this transformation,” she added.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to change the negative perception of public service, aiming to establish it as a system that provides solutions to citizens’ problems.

Elevating vocational education as a core component of the education system was identified as one of the government’s primary goals.

Dr. Amarasuriya assured public servants of the government’s full support and security for their commitment to rebuilding the country. She also emphasized the need for an intellectual transformation in the education system to cultivate graduates who can serve as agents of intellectual and cultural change in Sri Lanka.

State Minister Dr. Madura Seneviratne, Ministry Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewa, additional secretaries, institutional heads, and officials attended the event.