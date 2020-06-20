Prisons have turned into vice dens – AG

Prisons have transformed into places promoting corruption and protecting offenders, said Attorney General, Dappula de Livera.

He said that prison officials have created an environment in which offences have become normalised, adding that most organised crime and major offences are initiated within the prison premises.

The number of crimes and offences keeps rapidly increasing because the prison system is weak, he noted, adding that the conduct of prison officials poses a risk to public security.

The Attorney General further noted that the public will lose faith in the prison system that is supposed to uphold law and order but has instead been transformed into a place where prison officials are involved in bribery and corruption.

Prisoners are being supported by prison officials in charge and materials that are not permitted into the prison premises have been freely brought in, he explained, adding that justice cannot be upheld if such practices continue.

He made these statements on 19 June at the inmates training centre at the Welikada Prison.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Faadhila Thassim)