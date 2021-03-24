Public received intended relief – Cabraal

State Minister of Finance, Capital Market and State Enterprise Ajith Nivard Cabraal said, with the reduction of sugar tax to 25 cents the public received the intended relief.

He made this statement in Parliament yesterday. The State Minister said, some had charged the proposed relief to the public with the reduction of the tax had not reached them, but he insisted the process would not occur instantly but taking place presently.

Cabraal added the sugar agreement had been signed by the Government in a transparent manner and said there were no underhand or shady dealing in it.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By J.T. de Silva)