QR code system to be introduced to pay Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus fares

A QR code system will be introduced for the passengers to pay the fares of buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardene said.

Minister Bandula Gunawardene said this while speaking at an event held in Nuwara Eliya yesterday (April 09).

The delivery of 26 buses for seven SLTB bus depots in the Nuwara Eliya district was held yesterday under the patronage of the Transport Minister.