Former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, who was remanded over controversial press conference on ‘white van’, was granted bail by the Colombo magistrate’s court a short while ago.

The court ordered that Rajitha Senaratne be granted bail on two personal bail bonds of Rs 500,000 each.

Banning foreign travel for the parliamentarian, the court ordered the surrender of his passport to the court.

Further, Senaratne has also been ordered to record a statement with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after being discharged from the hospital.