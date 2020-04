Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested for obstructing the duties of police officers, has been released on bail by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today.

Police said he was released on two sureties of Rs. 200,000 each by the magistrate.

He was arrested on April 13 by the Mirihana Police along with his physiotherapist at Madiwela.

The physiotherapist was released and the MP was remanded till today.