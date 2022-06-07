Ranjan Ramanayake sits for first-semester exam of bachelor’s degree

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake who is serving a prison sentence for contempt of court sat for the first-semester examination of his bachelor’s degree in Community Development and Youth from Open University this morning (June 07), Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said.

Mr. Ramanayake is also expected to sit for exams on June 11 and June 18 according to the Prisons Spokesman.

Mr. Ramanayake has done the exam at the examination hall at Welikada Prison Education Centre following the approval of university authorities.

The former MP was sent to prison for contempt of Court in 2021.