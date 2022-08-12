Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris granted bail

Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris who surrendered to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (August 12) was released on bail.

He was charged with engaging in an unlawful protest by violating a court order.

During the court proceedings, Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage rejected a request made by the Colombo Central Crimes Investigation Division and Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris was released on two personal bails of Rs. 500,000/-.

In addition, Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris was barred from travelling overseas by the court and was also ordered to report to the Colombo Central Crimes Investigation Division on Saturday (August 13) morning to provide a statement.

The case against Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris was scheduled to be taken up again on the 26th of August.