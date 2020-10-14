Six CID teams are still looking for MP Rishad Bathiudeen to arrest him. The teams did not find him at his homes in Colombo and Mannar, says police media spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

Refusing to issue a warrant to the acting IGP for the arrest of Bathiudeen and two others, the Colombo Fort magistrate yesterday (13) said a court warrant was not required to make an arrest under the public property act.

The three have been accused of criminal misuse of public property and violating election laws by using SLTB buses to transport displaced voters from Puttalam to Mannar during the last presidential election.

(Source: Hiru News)