Sachithra Senananyake arrested over match-fixing allegations

Posted by Editor on September 6, 2023 - 1:07 pm

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake was arrested today (September 06), over allegations of match-fixing.

Sachithra Senanayake was arrested after he surrendered to the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry this morning.

According to sources, Senanayake is scheduled to appear in court.

The allegations against Senanayake revolve around his alleged involvement in match-fixing during the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). It is claimed that he made contact with two cricketers via telephone from Dubai in an attempt to manipulate the outcomes of matches.

In response to the investigation into match-fixing allegations, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court imposed a travel ban on Senanayake in August 2023.

Senanayake, however, has vehemently denied all the accusations, asserting that they are baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation and that of his family.

UPDATE – 04:30 PM:

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been remanded until September 15, 2023 on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, in the case filed over allegations of match-fixing.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis, when Senanayake was presented before the court this afternoon (September 06).